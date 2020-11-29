US reports several explosions heard in Eritrea's capital

The latest explosions came just hours after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed declared victory in his government's fighting against forces of the Tigray People's Liberation Front, which runs the northern Tigray region bordering Eritrea. The army said it was in "full control" of the regional capital, Mekele, but the government said TPLF leaders remain on the run.

The TPLF leader earlier this month asserted that Eritrean forces were involved in the fighting in Tigray at the invitation of Ethiopia’s government, something Addis Ababa has repeatedly denied. Fears have grown that 96,000 Eritrean refugees in camps just over the border in Ethiopia are at risk.