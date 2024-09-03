US reports 28th death caused by exploding Takata air bag inflators that can spew shrapnel

Worldwide at least 36 people have been killed by Takata inflators in Malaysia, Australia and the U.S.

Honda said in a statement that the Alabama death occurred in Etowah County and involved a 2004 Honda Civic. It involved a high speed crash which complicated efforts to definitively determine the cause of death.

Honda, the company that used more Takata air bags in its cars than any other automaker, said it has replaced or accounted for 95% of the recalled inflators in its vehicles.

“Honda continues to urge owners of Honda and Acura vehicles affected by the Takata air bag inflator recalls to get their vehicles repaired at an authorized dealership as soon as possible,” the company statement said.

Honda and Acura owners can check their for recalls at www.recalls.honda.com and www.recalls.acura.com. Owners also can go to nhtsa.com/recalls and key in their vehicle identification or license plate numbers.

Potential for a dangerous malfunction led to the largest series of auto recalls in U.S. history, with at least 67 million Takata inflators involved. The U.S. government says many have not been repaired. About 100 million inflators have been recalled worldwide. The exploding air bags sent Takata into bankruptcy.