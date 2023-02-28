BreakingNews
Suspect indicted in Buckhead grandmother’s stabbing death
X
Dark Mode Toggle

US Rep. Joaquin Castro recovering following cancer surgery

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
Congressman Joaquin Castro of Texas says he is recovering after undergoing cancer surgery in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas is recovering after undergoing cancer surgery in Houston, the congressman said in a statement on his House website.

The statement released Monday said Castro underwent successful surgery at MD Anderson Cancer Center after being diagnosed with gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors.

“My prognosis is good. I expect to be home recovering in Texas for several weeks before returning to Washington to continue my work,” according to the statement.

“Last summer, doctors discovered these small, slow-growing, and mostly asymptomatic tumors following a series of tests,” Castro wrote.

A gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumor forms in the lining of the gastrointestinal tract, which is part of the digestive system, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Castro, 48, is a Democrat from San Antonio who was first elected to the U.S. House in 2012. He is currently a member of House committees on Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and the committee on Education and Labor.

Editors' Picks

Credit: PALMERHOUSE PROPER

Former Atlanta United star Josef Martinez’s Sandy Springs home on sale for $2.1 million5h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Bernice King, Ashley Bell lead Black ATL investors’ purchase of Utah bank
2h ago

Atlanta homeowners win $12 million in federal lawsuit over Beltline
9h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Stetson Bennett, Darnell Washington highlight Bulldogs at NFL combine
5h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Stetson Bennett, Darnell Washington highlight Bulldogs at NFL combine
5h ago

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: Buckhead businesses urge senators to reject cityhood push
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Nate Oats apologizes for Brandon Miller's pregame pat-down
6m ago
UK's Sunak tries to win over skeptics to his Brexit deal
7m ago
Phillies' Song throws off mound, knows challenges ahead
7m ago
Featured

Credit: Jamestown

Timber frame office building at Ponce City Market Atlanta starts to rise
9h ago
Supreme Court hearing on student loan forgiveness: What it means for Georgians
It was WWII. And a Plains teen girl borrowed Jimmy Carter’s clothes.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top