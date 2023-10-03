US Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas is carjacked by three armed attackers about a mile from the Capitol

Congressman Henry Cuellar’s office says he’s been carjacked by three armed attackers

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 31 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar was carjacked by three armed attackers but was unharmed, the Texas Democrat's office said.

Cuellar’s chief of staff Jacob Hochberg released a statement Monday night saying: “As Congressman Cuellar was parking his car this evening, 3 armed assailants approached the Congressman and stole his vehicle. Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement.”

Hochberg said police recovered Cuellar's vehicle.

The Washington Post reported that the robbery happened in Washington’s Navy Yard area, about a mile from the U.S. Capitol.

Monday's carjacking was the second assault on a member of Congress in the District of Columbia this year. In February, Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota was assaulted in her apartment building, suffering bruises while escaping serious injury. Her chief of staff said the attack did not appear to be politically motivated.

In June, Kendrid Khalil Hamlin pleaded guilty in that case to charges of assaulting a member of Congress and assaulting law enforcement officers. Hamlin was also accused of assaulting two officers as they attempted to arrest him on the day of Craig’s attack.

