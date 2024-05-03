Nation & World News

US Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas denies wrongdoing amid reports of pending indictment

Democratic U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas is denying any wrongdoing amid reports of pending indictments related to business dealings with the former Soviet republic of Azerbaijan
20 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas denied any wrongdoing amid reports of pending indictments related to the former Soviet republic of Azerbaijan.

The longtime congressman released a statement Friday saying he and his wife “are innocent of these allegations.”

“Everything I have done in Congress has been to serve the people of South Texas,” Cuellar said. "Before I took action, I proactively sought legal advice from the House Ethics Committee, who gave me more than one written opinion, along with an additional opinion from a national law firm.

“Furthermore, we requested a meeting with the Washington D.C. prosecutors to explain the facts and they refused to discuss the case with us or hear our side.”

Neither Cuellar nor his attorney immediately responded to calls seeking comment on the matter. Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice did not immediately confirm the indictments.

NBC News, CNN and Fox News, all citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, reported Friday the Justice Department was expected to announce Cuellar's indictment.

Cuellar was at one time the co-chair of the Congressional Azerbaijan Caucus.

The FBI searched the congressman's house in the border city of Laredo in 2022, and Cuellar's attorney at that time said Cuellar was not the target of that investigation. That search was part of a broader investigation related to Azerbaijan that saw FBI agents serve a raft of subpoenas and conduct interviews in Washington, D.C., and Texas, a person with direct knowledge of the probe previously told The Associated Press. The person was not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Federal disclosures show that the nine-term congressman traveled to Azerbaijan in 2013. Two years later, Cuellar’s office announced an agreement between a Texas university and an organization called the Assembly of Friends of Azerbaijan for the purposes of collaborating on oil and gas research and education.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Taylor Croft

Will the weather cooperate for this weekend’s Shaky Knees music festival?2h ago

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Son of couple slain at Lake Oconee 10 years ago says mystery ‘drives us nuts’

Ozempic, weight loss drugs send ripples through Atlanta health and fitness community

Credit: TNS

PATRICIA MURPHY
OPINION: The election is 6 months away- are you better off than you were four years ago?
1h ago

Credit: TNS

PATRICIA MURPHY
OPINION: The election is 6 months away- are you better off than you were four years ago?
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves Dispatch: Marcell Ozuna and a historic turnaround
The Latest

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

It started with a tweet. What if Harry Potter attended an HBCU? Now it's a book series
5m ago
Torrential rains inundate southeastern Texas, causing flooding that has closed schools...
10m ago
Jewish students grapple with how to respond to pro-Palestinian campus protests
11m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: Braves-Dodgers. Need we say more? (Though we will)
1h ago
UGA makes Kirby Smart college football’s highest-paid coach, again
For Braves fans caught in cable dispute, can’t blackout be lifted? Sorry, but no