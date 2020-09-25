US Rep. Craig asks supporters to vote despite snag in race

David Schultz, an election law expert at Hamline University and the University of Minnesota, said the strongest argument for challenging the need for a special election may be that federal law requires uniform days for elections — like the first Tuesday of November. Someone could argue that the state law violates that federal law, he said. The question would then become whether the federal court would agree, or say a state is able to set its procedures for handling the death of a candidate, he said.

Kister issued a statement saying he had directed his campaign to suspend all advertising out of respect for Weeks’ family and friends. The statement did not indicate whether he might be contemplating a challenge. Campaign spokesman Billy Grant said the secretary of state was “very clear” about the law, and they didn’t want to discuss hypotheticals.

Minnesota law was changed in 2013 to avoid a repeat of the state’s frenetic U.S. Senate election in 2002, when incumbent Paul Wellstone died in a plane crash less than two weeks before the election. Democrats replaced him with former Vice President Walter Mondale, who lost to Republican Norm Coleman.