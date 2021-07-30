US regulators step up scrutiny of IPO hopefuls from China

“I worry that average investors may not realize that they hold stock in a shell company rather than a China-based operating company,” Gensler said.

Gensler said he asked the SEC's staff to make sure such companies make several disclosures before an initial public offering of stock. Among them: They must make clear investors are buying shares of the shell company, not the China-based operating company, and that future actions by the Chinese government could significantly affect financial performance.

Gensler also said that all Chinese companies trying for a U.S. IPO must disclose risks that approvals from Chinese authorities to list on a U.S. exchange could be rescinded, among other things.

Several big-name Chinese companies have seen their stocks tumble recently as Beijing has stepped up regulation of their data protection and security.

U.S.-listed shares of ride-hailing company Didi Global, for example, have been falling since they began trading at the end of June. They dropped nearly 20% in their fourth day of trading after the company was ordered to stop signing up new users and remove its app from online stores while it increases security for customer information.