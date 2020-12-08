US regulators post positive review of Pfizer vaccine data

That was measured soon after study participants got their second dose. Still unknown is how long that protection lasts. “We’re looking at the best possible data,” Dr. Paul Offit of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and an FDA adviser recently cautioned. “People worry, reasonably, how about six months later?”

The other critical issue: Safety. Pfizer has reported no serious side effects. Some recipients experience flu-like reactions -- including fever, fatigue or muscle aches -- especially after the required second dose. It’s a sign the immune system is revving up, able to recognize and fight back if the real virus comes along.

Other questions on the FDA advisers’ list:

--How well do the shots protect people at high risk such as those over age 65 or those of any age with additional health problems such as obesity or heart disease?

--Were the shots adequately tested in Black, Hispanic and other communities hard-hit by the pandemic, to know how well the vaccine works in those populations?

--Does the vaccine protect against asymptomatic infection, or could the vaccinated still unknowingly spread the virus?

--What should pregnant women be told about vaccination, since they weren’t tested in Pfizer’s study?

Studies in children as young as 12 are just beginning.

Emergency vaccinations could begin before Pfizer’s 44,000-person study is complete, and answering some of those questions will require keeping that study going. Health authorities are wrestling with how to do so in a way that’s fair to placebo recipients who justifiably would want to get the real vaccine.

That access “is top of mind for many,” Pfizer and BioNTech recently wrote trial participants. The companies said they’re exploring ways to let placebo recipients switch to the vaccine group once they meet eligibility criteria for early access — if they’re health workers, for instance, or when the line opens for other essential workers or people over age 65.

On the safety front, study volunteers will be monitored for two years but even studies of tens of thousands of people can’t spot a complication that only strikes 1 in a million. So the government also is gearing up for unprecedented monitoring of recipients once emergency vaccinations get underway.

