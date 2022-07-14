BreakingNews
Is Twitter down? Service appears to return after outage
ajc logo
X

US regulators clear way for more monkeypox vaccine shipments

People stand in long lines to receive the monkeypox vaccine at San Francisco General Hospital in San Francisco, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
People stand in long lines to receive the monkeypox vaccine at San Francisco General Hospital in San Francisco, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

National & World News
By MATTHEW PERRONE, Associated Press
45 minutes ago
U.S. officials say thousands more doses of the monkeypox vaccine could soon begin shipping from Denmark

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands more doses of monkeypox vaccine are expected to soon begin shipping to the U.S. after federal health officials said they had completed an inspection of the overseas plant where they were manufactured.

The update from the Food and Drug Administration comes amid soaring demand for the two-dose vaccine as thousands of people in New York City, California and other parts of the U.S. await a chance to get the shot.

More than 1.1 million doses of the vaccine purchased by the U.S. government are currently at Bavarian Nordic's facility in Denmark. The company said earlier this week it needed authorization from an on-site FDA inspection before it could ship them to the U.S.

An FDA spokeswoman said late Wednesday that regulators “expedited and completed an inspection of the company's plant.”

“We do not expect any delay in vaccine availability due to this process,” she said in an emailed statement.

Bavarian Nordic has already shipped 300,000 vaccine doses that were made at a third-party facility that had previously been authorized by the FDA.

The FDA requires prior inspections of all vaccine plants to assure their safety, sterility and consistency of production. A company spokesman said Bavarian Nordic sped up its plans to undergo the inspection after monkeypox began spreading in Europe in May. Initially the company planned to submit its paperwork to the FDA in August for an inspection later in the fall.

Bavarian Nordic's two-dose vaccine, Jynneos, is one of two vaccines approved for monkeypox in the U.S. The government has many more doses of an older smallpox vaccine — ACAM2000 — that can also be used, but that vaccine is considered to have a greater risk of side effects and is not recommended for people who have HIV. So it's the Jynneos vaccine that officials have been trying to use as a primary weapon against the outbreak.

White House officials have promised more supplies, chiefly from the more than 1 million-dose Bavarian Nordic stockpile.

Last month, New York-based activists blasted the FDA in a letter to the White House for not moving more swiftly to inspect the company's plant and begin shipping the vaccines to the U.S. The letter from the HIV non-profit, PrEP4All, noted that European regulators had signed off on the plant last year.

While the FDA relies on inspections by foreign regulators to review some facilities, the FDA conducts its own inspections for vaccines “to ensure consistency in the inspection process,” the FDA spokeswoman noted.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Editors' Picks
Politically Georgia: Walker’s mystifying comments complicate his bid
Why Kemp-Warnock voters could factor into 2022 race
23h ago
‘Deplorable’: Ex-Stonecrest mayor gets 57 months in COVID fund fraud case
21h ago
Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ with Adam Driver coming to shoot in Georgia
23h ago
Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ with Adam Driver coming to shoot in Georgia
23h ago
INTERVIEW: 11Alive anchor Ron Jones’s unorthodox career path
19h ago
The Latest
Protesters abandon seized buildings with Sri Lanka in limbo
6m ago
US Embassy alarmed by power struggle at Libya's oil company
10m ago
The Latest: Biden gets warm welcome from Israeli president
15m ago
Featured
RAW: Explosion destroys Georgia Guidestones monument (WSB TV)

Credit: WSB TV

Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
20h ago
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
Five Braves headed to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top