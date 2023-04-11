US regroups for Women's World Cup with Swanson sidelined

“No matter who gets injured it is a tough moment because their careers, their futures are impacted, and the team is impacted," Andonovski said. "Mal is arguably one of the best players in the world. It’s unfortunate what happened but I think that the team is doing well and they do galvanize and bond around unfortunate things like this.”

Swanson was injured in the 40th minute of Saturday's game after contact with an Irish player, crying out in pain as she fell to the ground. She was carted off the field but Andonovski said that she optimistically told him: “Coach, I'm fine, I'll be good.”

“Mal wants us to move on and be successful and do right by her,” he said Monday.

Swanson, 30, has since returned to Chicago, where she plays for the Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League. Formerly known by her maiden name Pugh, she married Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson in December.

Alyssa Thompson was hastily brought to St. Louis to take Swanson's place among the 26 players called up for the two matches against Ireland. The 18-year-old was the top pick in the NWSL draft out of high school by Angel City.

Thompson, who has already made a pair of appearances with the national team, was at practice with Angel City when she got the text. Her mom packed her suitcase and she barely made her flight because of traffic in Los Angeles.

“I'm just happy to be here, and I can control what I can control,” Thompson said. “I'm just going to to put my best foot forward and see what happens.”

The matches against Ireland are the last for the United States before Andonovski selects a roster for the World Cup, which will start in late July in Australia and New Zealand. The United States is the two-time defending World Cup champion.

“We all understand that we have a job to do past this now and we’ve got to prepare for the World Cup,” Andonovski said. “We've got to prepare and we’ve got to do a job. And if there’s a team that has a group of players ready to step in in the moment, that's this team.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP