US rapper Kendrick Lamar dazzles as he shares South Africa stage with local artists

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Grammy Award-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar has drawn raves in South Africa as a headliner at a music festival there over the weekend.

Lamar told the crowd at the Hey Neighbor festival that his 2015 album To Pimp a Butterfly was inspired by his first visit to South Africa.

“It was 2014 when I first came to South Africa, right, and that inspired a particular album, one of my most favorite albums,” he said.