ajc logo
X

US probing automated driving system use in 2 Tesla crashes

National & World News
By TOM KRISHER, Associated Press
Updated 35 minutes ago
The U.S. government’s highway safety agency says it's sending teams to investigate November crashes in California and Ohio involving Teslas that may have been operating on automated driving systems

The U.S. government’s highway safety agency said Thursday it will send teams to investigate two November crashes in California and Ohio involving Teslas that may have been operating on automated driving systems.

The probes bring to 35 the number of crashes investigated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration since 2016 in which either Tesla's “Full Self-Driving” or “Autopilot” systems likely were in use. Nineteen people were killed in the crashes.

The California crash occurred on Thanksgiving Day involving eight vehicles on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge. The driver told authorities that the Tesla Model S was using the company's “Full Self-Driving” software, according to Highway Patrol report obtained by CNN.

The Ohio crash happened Nov. 18 near Toledo, when a Tesla Model 3 crashed into an Ohio Highway Patrol SUV stopped on a roadway with its emergency lights flashing.

A message was left Thursday seeking comment from Tesla on the latest NHTSA action. The company based in Austin, Texas, has disbanded its media relations department.

The agency said Thursday that it sent the team to the California crash after gathering information from law enforcement officers and Tesla.

The eight-vehicle crash happened about noon, closing two lanes and clogging traffic on the holiday. Nine people were treated for minor injuries including a child who was hospitalized, according to CNN, which got a copy of the crash report through a public records request.

The Tesla Model S driver reportedly told the California Highway Patrol that the company's “Full Self-Driving” system was operating when the crash occurred, and that it braked unexpectedly while traveling at 55 miles per hour (88.5 kilometers per hour). The Model S shifted into the far left lane, then braked to 20 mph, causing the pileup, CNN said the report stated.

In the crash near Toledo, an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper and another motorist were injured when a Tesla Model 3 struck the rear of the police SUV parked on a road with its emergency lights flashing.

The Toledo Blade reported that the highway patrol report didn't address whether any automated systems were operating.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Lisa Rager

Cobb couple adopts 11th and 12th children just in time for Christmas3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

How did Atlanta become the center of the college football universe?
7h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Brent Key bringing different plan to Georgia Tech recruiting
23h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Georgia hoops star KyeRon Lindsay ‘not with team’
7h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Georgia hoops star KyeRon Lindsay ‘not with team’
7h ago

Credit: Brian Cassella

Dansby Swanson on Cubs: ‘It really just started to feel like a match made in heaven’
23h ago
The Latest

Credit: Sergei Ilnitsky

White House: Russia's Wagner received arms from North Korea
3m ago
Snow, wind and frigid temperatures disrupt holiday travelers
9m ago
Senate passes $1.7 trillion bill to fund gov't, aid Ukraine
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Ernie Suggs

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on
Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top