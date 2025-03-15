US prepares to deport about 300 alleged gang members to El Salvador

“The Republic of El Salvador confirms it will house these individuals for one (1) year, pending the United States' decision on their long term disposition,” wrote El Salvador's ministry of foreign affairs in a memo obtained by the Associated Press.

The Central American nation and Trump administration last month struck a deal to house migrants detained in the United States. The Trump administration contended that El Salvador could even house American citizens, though the U.S. cannot deport citizens to another country.

Rubio and Bukele discussed the specifics of the new transfer, which include a cost of about $20,000 to house each prisoner for the year. A State Department document also suggests that it may set aside $15 million to send to El Salvador to house additional members of the gang.

The Salvadoran memo also confirmed the country would take two men it said were members of the MS-13 gang, an organization that was initially comprised of Salvadoran migrants to the U.S. and had gained an increasing foothold in El Salvador prior to Bukele's crackdown.

One man, Cesar Eliseo Sorto Amaya, was convicted of double homicide in El Salvador before he was caught illegally entering the United States, according to the U.S. Justice Department. The other was charged under President Joe Biden's administration with being a high-ranking leader of the MS-13 gang.