US posted smallest monthly deficit in 2 years in December

The Treasury Department reported Wednesday that the December deficit of $21.3 billion was the smallest monthly deficit since a $13 billion shortfall in December 2019. That was before the COVID pandemic hit in in the U.S. and pushed millions of people out of work and sent the economy into a short but steep recession

For the first three months of this budget year, which began on Oct. 1, the government has recorded a deficit of $377.7 billion. That's 30.1% below the shortfall run up during the same period a year ago when the government was still spending trillions of dollars to keep the economy from falling into an even deeper funk.