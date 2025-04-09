US Postal Service seeks to hike cost of a first-class stamp to 78 cents

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service is seeking a rate increase this summer that includes hiking the cost of a first-class stamp from 73 cents to 78 cents.

The request was made Wednesday to the Postal Regulatory Commission, which must OK the proposal. If approved, the 5-cent increase for a “forever” stamp and similar increases for postcards, metered letters and international mail would take effect July 13.

The Postal Service contends, as it did last year when it enacted a similar increase, that it's needed to achieve financial stability.