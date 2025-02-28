Nation & World News
US porn actor visits Afghanistan in a trip unacknowledged by the Taliban

A US porn actor has shared images of her trip to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan on social media
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago

A US porn actor has traveled to Afghanistan in a trip unacknowledged by the Taliban, who have restricted the rights of women and girls and imposed strict morality laws since seizing power in 2021.

Whitney Wright, who caused uproar with a visit to Iran last year as authorities there cracked down on women, posted images of her trip to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan on her Instagram account.

They show a plane from national carrier Ariana on a runway, a tiled ceiling from the Western city of Herat, supermarket items and vehicles. Wright does not appear in the images.

She did not respond to messages from The Associated Press on Friday. Nobody from the Taliban was immediately available for comment.

The Taliban are keen to attract tourists and promote a different side of the country. Foreigners are visiting, encouraged by the drop in violence.

As a U.S. citizen born in Oklahoma City, Wright would need a visa to enter Afghanistan but there are no operational Afghan embassies or consulates in the U.S. The Taliban have control of some 40 diplomatic missions around the world.

The State Department says U.S. citizens should not travel to Afghanistan for any reason due to civil unrest, crime, terrorism, kidnapping and limited health facilities. It also says there is a risk of wrongful detention of U.S. nationals.

Wright has traveled to Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon in recent years.

