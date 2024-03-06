US poet laureate Ada Limón to launch book and parks project 'You Are Here'

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. poet laureate, Ada Limón, is launching her intended signature project in April, which is National Poetry Month.

The project is called “You Are Here” and includes an anthology of nature poems and visits to seven national parks.

“I wanted something that could both praise our sacred and natural wonders and also speak the complex truths of this urgent time,” Limón said in a statement released Wednesday by the Library of Congress. "It may seem easier to surrender to the overwhelm of the world’s challenges right now, but I believe that singing out, offering something back to the earth, noticing our connection to the planet, could help us all move forward together in a powerful way.”