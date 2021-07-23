US pilot thanks British man who guaranteed a happy landing

“For most of us here, this was a very rare occurrence that we have not personally witnessed,” the air base said in a statement. “It’s wonderful to know that the Liberty Wing has such a great partnership with the local community – and the courage that Ian displayed was next to none.”

Simpson said he was motivated by the death of another young American pilot whose plane crashed into the North Sea on June 15, 2020.

“I thought someone should call,” he said. “I didn’t want anything like that to happen to another family.’’

On Wednesday, Thompson said thank you by giving Simpson a cap and insignia, and then throwing in the shoulder patch for good measure.

“That was a nice touch,’’ Simpson said.

The base noted Simpson’s actions in a Facebook post that won widespread attention, particularly from Americans grateful for his assistance.

“For me, the most humbling thing has been the families of servicemen who thanked me for doing what I did,’’ he said. “I wasn’t expecting to get so much thanks.’’

Caption This photo made available by Ian Simpson on Friday July 23, 2021, shows a shower of sparks from an F-15E Strike Eagle that experienced a malfunction after takeoff, near RAF Lakenheath, Lakenheath, England, on July 13, 2021. Photographer Ian Simpson was honored by the 48th Fighter Wing for alerting Lakenheath about the troubles when he realized the pilot wasn’t aware of the issue. (Ian Simpson via AP) Credit: Ian Simpson Credit: Ian Simpson