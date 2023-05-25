X

US Park Police investigate attack on Australian journalists

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
12 minutes ago
The U.S. Park Police says it has placed two officers on administrative leave after video showed Australian journalists being attacked during Monday's protest in Washington, D

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Park Police said it has placed two officers on administrative leave after video showed two Australian journalists being attacked during Monday night's protest in Washington, D.C.

Acting Chief Gregory T. Monahan said the attack is being investigated.

Video captured by WJLA-TV in Washington showed reporter Amelia Brace and cameraman Tim Myers being assaulted as law enforcement officials cleared an area near the White House so President Donald Trump could walk to a nearby church that had been damaged during the demonstrations the previous night.

The journalists were reporting live for Australia's Channel 7 on the demonstrations protesting George Floyd's death at police hands in Minnesota.

“As is consistent with our established practices and procedures, two U.S. Park Police officers have been assigned to administrative duties, while an investigation takes place regarding the incident with the Australian Press,” Monahan said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Australia’s ambassador to the United States has complained about the attack that the network’s news director Craig McPherson described as “nothing short of wanton thuggery.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged Australians involved in Floyd-related anti-racism protests around the world to be “extremely cautious” after attacks on Australian journalists in Washington and on Wednesday in London.

“In terms of some of the violence ... that we’re seeing around the world today, for those Australians who find themselves in those situations, I would urge them to show great caution,” Morrison told reporters.

"These are dangerous situations, people should exercise great care in where they’re placing themselves,” he added.

Two Nine Network television crews also came under attack from crowds while reporting on protests in London on Wednesday, the network reported. None was seriously hurt.

_____

Associated Press writer Rod McGuirk in Canberra, Australia, contributed to this report.

__

In this story published June 4, 2020, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of one of the journalists in the incident. The reporter’s name is Amelia Brace, not Amanda Brace.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Pro-union Delta flight attendants rally at Hartsfield-Jackson1h ago

Credit: Kelly J. Huff/Marietta Daily Jou

TOP LOCAL STORY: Ross Harris won’t be retried in hot car case, Cobb DA decides
3h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE: Police ID couple killed in suspected murder-suicide at Gwinnett home
55m ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Woman charged, 18 dogs rescued from ‘horrible’ conditions in Clayton County
1h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Woman charged, 18 dogs rescued from ‘horrible’ conditions in Clayton County
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Be prepared for Memorial Day travel crowds
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

DeSantis pushes past embarrassing campaign start, outlines travel schedule for early...
7m ago
'Romeo & Juliet' stars' lawsuit over 1968 film's teen nude scene tossed
9m ago
Target on the defensive after removing some products aimed at LGBTQ+
10m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

A timeline of the Justin Ross Harris case
1h ago
Jimmy Carter, 3 months into hospice, is aware of tributes, enjoying ice cream
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Memorial Day events, splash pad openings...
5h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top