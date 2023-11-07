US orders Puerto Rico drug distribution company to pay $12 million in opioid case

The U.S. Justice Department says one of Puerto Rico’s biggest distributors of pharmaceutical drugs has been ordered to pay $12 million after being accused of not reporting hundreds of suspicious orders for controlled substances
National & World News
1 hour ago

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — One of Puerto Rico’s biggest distributors of pharmaceutical drugs was ordered to pay $12 million after being accused of not reporting hundreds of suspicious orders for controlled substances, the U.S. Justice Department said Monday.

Drogueria Betances, LLC is accused of not reporting at least 655 orders for fentanyl and at least 113 orders for oxycodone from 2016 through June 2019. The orders were considered suspicious given in part their frequency and size, the department said.

The company also is accused of hundreds of record-keeping violations and of not submitting reports of its distribution transactions to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, including those involving opioids, from May 2017 to July 2018, officials said.

In addition, the company was ordered to improve its compliance program and report suspicious orders to the DEA, among other things.

Drogueria Betances said in a statement that while it agreed to pay the fine and strengthen its system to report the distribution of controlled substances, it rejected allegations that it had an inefficient system to monitor suspect orders.

“Over the past years, we have made million-dollar investments in technology and external advice to ensure strict compliance with the laws and regulations that apply to controlled medications,” Juan Carlos Hernández, the company's president, said in a statement.

He added that Drogueria Betances never was accused of diverting controlled products to unauthorized people or entities.

The complaint filed by the U.S. government comes after the U.S. territory of 3.2 million people reported a surge in deadly overdoses related to opioids, from 19 deaths in 2017 to 521 in 2021, according to the newest available figures.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Friends of the Israel Defense Forces

IDF soldier killed in Jerusalem was from metro Atlanta1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Car chase ends in crash, gunfire near Greenbriar Mall
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Atlanta City Council delays vote on airport shuttle contract after heated criticism
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves exercise Charlie Morton’s $20 million club option
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves exercise Charlie Morton’s $20 million club option
5h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Savannah mayor’s race a showdown four years in the making
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Captain found guilty of 'seaman's manslaughter' in boat fire that killed 34 off...
3m ago
Israeli forces cut off north Gaza to isolate Hamas as advance on urban center looms
8m ago
An 11-year-old killed in Cincinnati has been identified and police are seeking the...
9m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Plenty now on line for Yellow Jackets when they visit Clemson
13h ago
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections: Where do I vote?
He didn’t intend to become the ‘bluebird guy,’ but he’s been that for nearly 25 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top