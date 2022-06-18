ajc logo
X

US Open updates: US Open is wide open going into weekend

Collin Morikawa reacts after putting on the ninth hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Combined ShapeCaption
Collin Morikawa reacts after putting on the ninth hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

National & World News
1 hour ago
The U.S. Open is wide open going into the weekend at The Country Club, and not just at the top

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The Latest on U.S. Open (all times local):

8 a.m.

The U.S. Open is wide open going into the weekend at The Country Club, and not just at the top.

Collin Morikawa and Joel Dahmen are tied at 5-under par and won't tee off until 3:45 p.m. Dahmen has never won on the PGA Tour and jokingly says that he's used to being home at 5 p.m. to have dinner.

The cut was at 3-over 143. That means only eight shots separate the leaders from last place with 36 holes to go. Such a small margin has only happened once in the last decade at the U.S. Open. That was in 2017 at Erin Hills, which wasn't nearly the stern test Brookline has been.

Erin Hills in Wisconsin is where a record seven players finished the U.S. Open at 10 under or better. The Country Club is expected to be firm and fast, and big numbers are easy to find.

Among the players who made the cut on the number is Patrick Cantlay, the reigning PGA Tour player of the year. Jordan Spieth was one better. He starts seven shots behind.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Patrick Cantlay watches his shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Patrick Cantlay watches his shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Combined ShapeCaption
Patrick Cantlay watches his shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Editors' Picks
On Father’s Day, let me tell you about my dad16h ago
If Hawks go big with trade, Rudy Gobert is prime target
16h ago
Braves catcher William Contreras excited for meeting with brother Willson
18h ago
Atlanta United reacts to World Cup and new TV deal
19h ago
Atlanta United reacts to World Cup and new TV deal
19h ago
Atlanta United needs three points Sunday from Miami game
19h ago
The Latest
In Ukraine, funeral for activist killed and mourned in war
12m ago
Biden's optimism collides with mounting political challenges
14m ago
Celia, Blas weaken, but still bring heavy rain, surf
15m ago
Featured
For more than 16 years, David Fahey ran The King's Cleft children's ministry with his wife, Kathy Fahey, who died in February. The couple took in children with severe disabilities or who had been given up by adopted families. Amid accusations of physical abuse, though, state authorities have effectively dismantled the ministry. Fahey faces multiple felony charges. (TYSON HORNE / TYSON.HORNE@AJC.COM)

Credit: Tyson Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com

GA officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
Noise-weary Sandy Springs residents want I-285 sound barrier
DeKalb still contracting with company founded by woman guilty of PPP fraud
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top