US Open updates: US Open is wide open going into weekend

Collin Morikawa and Joel Dahmen are tied at 5-under par and won't tee off until 3:45 p.m. Dahmen has never won on the PGA Tour and jokingly says that he's used to being home at 5 p.m. to have dinner.

The cut was at 3-over 143. That means only eight shots separate the leaders from last place with 36 holes to go. Such a small margin has only happened once in the last decade at the U.S. Open. That was in 2017 at Erin Hills, which wasn't nearly the stern test Brookline has been.