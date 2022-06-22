ajc logo
X

US Open tennis increases wheelchair field, adds junior event

National & World News
1 hour ago
The U.S. Open will double the size of its men’s and women’s wheelchair singles and doubles tournaments and add a junior championship at this year’s event

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Open will double the size of its men's and women's wheelchair singles and doubles tournaments, and add a junior championship at this year's tournament.

The expansion announced Wednesday means there will be 16 men and 16 women in the singles draws, along with eight men's and eight women's doubles teams. The U.S. Tennis Association said that was the largest draw expansion in Grand Slam history.

The U.S. Open junior wheelchair championships will feature eight boys and eight girls.

It's the second straight year the U.S. Open has expanded its wheelchair tournament. Last year, the quad division field grew from four to eight competitors.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks
Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud: Max Fried definitely deserves to be All-Star23h ago
‘I love Atlanta’: Joc Pederson receives Braves World Series ring
Braves faring well in early All-Star voting results
Upcoming series: Legalized sports gambling in Georgia at a crossroads
9h ago
Upcoming series: Legalized sports gambling in Georgia at a crossroads
9h ago
Braves offense doing damage with two outs
1h ago
The Latest
Crowds flock to Yellowstone as park reopens after floods
8m ago
Speedway Motorsports founder Bruton Smith dies at 95
8m ago
Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
12m ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top