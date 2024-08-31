US Open: Paolini joins Gauff as the only women to reach the fourth round at every Slam in 2024

Also reaching the fourth round with a win Saturday was No. 6 Jessica Pegula of the United States. She overwhelmed Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain 6-3, 6-3 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Bouzas Maneiro grabbed attention at Wimbledon by eliminating defending champion Marketa Vondrousova in the first round.

Against Pegula, Bouzas Maneiro had 29 unforced errors and only five winners.

In the first men's match Saturday, Tomas Machac won 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 against David Goffin and moved into the fourth round at a major for the first time.

Gauff, the defending champion in New York, advanced to the fourth round by defeating the 27th-seeded Svitolina 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 on Friday. That follows semifinals at the Australian Open and French Open, and a fourth-round showing at Wimbledon.

Muchova is back in the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time since having surgery on her right wrist, doing so by beating Anastasia Potapova 6-4, 6-2.

Muchova made it to the semifinals at Flushing Meadows before losing to Gauff. But Muchova didn't play again last season and had a wrist operation in October, returning to the tour this June.

“I'm trying every day to put some work in and get back to where I was — maybe even better,” Muchova said.

She defeated four-time Slam champion and former No. 1 Naomi Osaka on Thursday and has won all three of her matches this week in straight sets.

“To save some energy is always nice. ... Couldn't be better so far,” said Muchova, who has been ranked as high as No. 8 and is currently No. 52. “Last year was amazing. I'm trying to follow up.”

Against the 38th-ranked Potapova on the Grandstand, Muchova displayed the same varied game that worked so well against Osaka.

There were eight aces. There were 24 winners and just 11 unforced errors. She saved both break points she faced.

