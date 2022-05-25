US Open champion Raducanu loses in 2nd round at French Open

Raducanu, who also lost to Sasnovich at Indian Wells last year in the Briton’s first match after winning the title at Flushing Meadows, had 17 winners and 33 unforced errors on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Sasnovich advanced to the third round at Roland Garros for the first time. This is her seventh appearance.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka of Belarus also reached the third round by beating Andrea Petkovic 6-1, 7-6 (3).

The most intriguing women’s matchup of the day pits 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu against Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic.

In the men’s draw, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are all on the the Day 4 schedule.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Britain's Emma Raducanu backhands to Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Caption Britain's Emma Raducanu backhands to Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus waves after defeating Britain's Emma Raducanu during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. Sasnovich won 3-6, 6-1, 6-1. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Caption Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus waves after defeating Britain's Emma Raducanu during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. Sasnovich won 3-6, 6-1, 6-1. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus