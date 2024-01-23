US Open champion Coco Gauff is into the Australian Open semifinals after beating Kostyuk

Nation & World News

By SIMON CAMBERS – Associated Press
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Coco Gauff beat Marta Kostyuk 7-6 (6), 6-7 (3), 6-2 in an error-strewn match at the Australian Open on Tuesday to claim a place in the semifinals.

The fourth-ranked Gauff saved two set points as she came from 5-1 down to take the opening set on the tiebreaker but was pushed to a deciding set before clinching victory after 3 hours, eight minutes.

Gauff hit 51 unforced errors, nine double faults and just 17 winners but survived to set up a meeting with defending champion Aryna Sabalenka or No. 9 Barbora Krejcikova in the semis.

The American has now won 12 straight matches in Grand Slam tournaments after winning the U.S. Open last September.

No. 1 Novak Djokovic is in action later, taking on Taylor Fritz for a place in the semifinals.

