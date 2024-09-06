US Open: Aryna Sabalenka beats Emma Navarro to reach her second consecutive final in New York

Sabalenka, a 26-year-old from Belarus who won each of the past two Australian Opens, came up a victory short of claiming the championship in New York a year ago, when she lost to Coco Gauff in front of a rowdy partisan crowd.

This time, Sabalenka got past another American opponent, the 13th-seeded Navarro — and never let the fans play too much of a role until things got interesting down the stretch. Knowing she would be facing a player from the U.S. in this semifinal, Sabalenka joked after her previous match she would try to sway them to her side by buying booze, saying, " Drinks on me tonight? "

Navarro did not fold in the second set, despite trailing for much of it, and as the noise around her grew, she broke when Sabalenka served for the victory at 5-4. But in the tiebreaker that followed, Sabalenka took over after Navarro led 2-0, grabbing every point that remained.

Sabalenka will play for the trophy on Saturday against yet another American, No. 6 Jessica Pegula, or unseeded Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic. The Pegula-Muchova semifinal began later Thursday under the Ashe lights on a cool evening with only the slightest breeze.

For Muchova, it was her fourth appearance in the final four at a Grand Slam tournament, including runs to that stage in New York and to the final of the French Open last year. Pegula had been 0-6 in Grand Slam quarterfinals until eliminating No. 1 Iga Swiatek, a five-time major champion, in straight sets Wednesday night.

“I’m ready to face whoever,” Sabalenka said. “Lesson from last year learned. I really hope I'm going to do a little bit better than I did last year.”

Navarro, who defeated Gauff in the fourth round, is a 23-year-old who was born in New York, grew up in South Carolina and won an NCAA singles title for the University of Virginia in 2021. This was her debut in a Slam semifinal and, while she displayed the skills and steadiness that carried her there, Navarro was not able to keep up with Sabalenka, who was playing in that round at a major for the ninth time.

If Sabalenka is as demonstrative as can be, often holding a fist aloft and screaming after a big point or rolling her eyes after a miss, Navarro is far more subdued, rarely, if ever, betraying a hint of emotion, whether positive or negative.

Even when she broke to 5-all late, there wasn’t really any way to tell what had just happened by looking at Navarro. The sounds from the seats were an indication. But soon, thousands of ticket-holders were saluting Sabalenka for her latest show of mastery on a hard court.

“Well, guys, now you are cheering for me,” she with a laugh during her on-court interview. “Well, it’s a bit too late.”

From 2-all in the opening set, Sabalenka reeled off three games in a row to wrest control of that set, repeatedly hitting shots out of Navarro’s reach, often accompanied by a yell. By the end of the contest, Sabalenka had produced 34 winners and 34 unforced errors — and in a fitting bit of symmetry, Navarro had 13 winners and 13 unforced errors.

Sabalenka showed she is not simply a swing-from-the-heels power player, even if that is the foundation of her game.

She delivered one optimally timed return winner to help break for a 4-2 lead early. She offered up two terrifically delicate drop shots to earn points later in that set. When Navarro failed to get a return in play off a 100 mph serve, Sabalenka was halfway to the win.

A break to go up 3-2 seemingly put Sabalenka in charge of the second set, too, but Navarro made a stand. In the end, it wasn't enough.

