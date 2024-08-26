Nation & World News

US Open 2024: The year's last Grand Slam tennis tournament has started. Gauff is on the schedule

Play has started at the U.S. Open in New York
FILE - Philipp Kohlschreiber, of Germany, serves to John Millman, of Australia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Sept. 2, 2017. The 2024 U.S. Open begins Monday, Aug. 26.(AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

53 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Play has started Monday at the U.S. Open, the year's last Grand Slam tennis tournament.

Defending champions Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic are among the big names on the Day 1 schedule.

Gauff faces Varvara Gracheva in Arthur Ashe Stadium in the afternoon, and Djokovic plays Radu Albot in the last match in the main stadium at night.

Others in action include 2023 runner-up Aryna Sabalenka and Americans Amanda Anisimova, Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz.

Both No. 1 seeds, Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner, are slated to play their first-round matches on Tuesday.

Sinner has been the center of attention since news emerged last week that he tested positive for steroids twice in March but avoided a suspension.

