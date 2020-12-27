US officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast

Investigators used DNA and other evidence to link the man, identified as Anthony Quinn Warner, to the mysterious explosion, though officials said they still had not uncovered a motive for the bombing. Officials have received hundreds of tips and leads, but do not believe anyone else was responsible for the early morning explosion that damaged dozens of buildings.

Police earlier in the day had revealed that Warner, 63, was under investigation. He had experience with electronics and alarms, according to public records, and had worked as a computer consultant for a Nashville realtor. Investigators converged on his home on Saturday.