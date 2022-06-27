US officials return to Venezuela amid gas price hike

Since then, both the Biden administration and Venezuela's socialist government have shown a willingness to engage after years of hostilities between Washington and Caracas over President Nicolás Maduro's 2018 re-election, which was marred by irregularities.

First, Maduro freed two Americans as a goodwill gesture and promised to return to negotiations in Mexico with the U.S.-backed opposition.

Although those talks have yet to resume, the U.S. then renewed a license so that oil companies including Chevron can continue to operate in the OPEC nation, which has been under tight sanctions since 2019.

Then earlier this month the White House lifted sanctions imposed in 2017 targeting the nephew of First Lady Cilia Flores, who at the time was accused of facilitating corruption while a top official at state run oil giant PDVSA.