US offers Poland rare loan of $2 billion to modernize its military

The Biden administration says it is offering $2 billion in loans to Poland to support the defense modernization of the ally which has been a hub for weapons going into Ukraine

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration announced Monday that it is offering a $2 billion loan to Poland, which has been a hub for weapons going into Ukraine, to support the ally's defense modernization.

The State Department said in a statement that Poland is a "stalwart" ally of the U.S. whose "security is vital to the collective defense" of NATO 's eastern flank, and that such funding is reserved for Washington's most important security partners.

The U.S. government is also providing Warsaw up to $60 million for the cost of the loan in Foreign Military Financing (FMF) which would support “urgent procurements of defense articles and services from the United States,” the State Department said. The $60 million is a loan subsidy meant to ensure that Warsaw can secure favorable terms for the loan.

Poland has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion of the country, handing over large numbers of its own tanks, fighter jets and other equipment. It has also been a hub for most of the Western weapons going to Ukraine.

It has been undergoing a process of modernization to replace what it gave away, much of which was based on old Soviet technology, putting in orders with U.S. and South Korean defense companies.

Recently the Polish-Ukrainian relationship has seen strains due to a trade dispute centered on Ukrainian grain entering the Polish market and driving down the prices Polish farmers can get. Amid the spat Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said his country was no longer sending any more weapons to Ukraine.

The comment created some confusion. Analysts noted that Poland has already in fact given Ukraine most of what it has to give, and the statement was made ahead of a Polish election and did not mean much. But it also raised concerns that Western support for Ukraine could be weakening.

U.S. officials have sought to play down the spat, praising Poland’s role in helping Ukraine and noting that it is in Poland’s strategic interest for Ukraine to prevail against Russia.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz

Art Institute of Atlanta to close this week3h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Georgia Republicans’ election security ideas come with a cost
1h ago

Credit: AP

Braves Nation: Magic numbers for home-field advantage reduced
8h ago

Credit: TNS

Inside City Hall: Ex-employee accuses Atlanta IT department of discrimination
5h ago

Credit: TNS

Inside City Hall: Ex-employee accuses Atlanta IT department of discrimination
5h ago

Credit: AP

Facial recognition tech under fire again after Black man wrongly jailed
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Trump campaigns in South Carolina after a weekend spent issuing threats and leveling...
4m ago
DeSantis and Newsom to go head-to-head in November Fox News debate moderated by Sean...
4m ago
Lahaina residents begin returning to sites of homes destroyed by deadly wildfire
10m ago
Featured

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Hollywood’s writers deal could end the strike. What happens next?
6h ago
Carters surprise Plains with Peanut Festival cameo
Braves doubleheader observations: Reaching 100 wins, Forrest Wall’s first career homer...
16h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top