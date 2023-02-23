US nominates Ajay Banga for World Bank president

“Ajay is uniquely equipped to lead the World Bank at this critical moment in history," Biden said in a statement, adding that Banga “has critical experience mobilizing public-private resources to tackle the most urgent challenges of our time, including climate change.”

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement that Banga's experience “will help him achieve the World Bank’s objectives of eliminating extreme poverty and expanding shared prosperity while pursuing the changes needed to effectively evolve the institution,” which include meeting “ambitious goals for climate adaptation and emissions reduction.”

Biden's climate envoy, John Kerry, said on Twitter that Banga was “the right choice."

“He can help put in place new policies that help deploy the large sums of money necessary to reduce global emissions and help developing and vulnerable countries adapt, build resilience, and mitigate the impact of greenhouse gases," Kerry tweeted.

The United States has traditionally picked the World Bank chief. The head of its sister agency, the International Monetary Fund, has traditionally come from Europe. But critics have called for an end to that arrangement and for developing countries to gain a bigger voice in the two organizations.

The World Bank has promised to conduct “an open, merit-based and transparent selection process″ and said it would accept nominations through March 29.

Eric LeCompte, executive director of the anti-poverty coalition Jubilee USA Network, said the United States was “looking to nominate people that will be supported by the developing world’’ and that it was “incredibly relevant’’ that Banga was born in India. “They want to be able to appoint people who have experience and roots with other economies,’’ LeCompte said.

The bank is under intense pressure to do more to help poor countries finance projects to combat and prepare for climate change without saddling them with heavy debt burdens.

Ellen Knickmeyer and Paul Wiseman contributed to this story.

