US News to change ranking system after law schools' boycott

The magazine’s changes in methodology, announced Monday in a letter to law school deans, include an increased weight on outcomes for students such as bar exam passage and employment, and a reduced weight on assessment surveys from academics, lawyers and judges. The rankings will also give increased weight to school-funded fellowships, many of which steer students toward careers in public service.

“While we know it is challenging for diverse institutions to be ranked across a common data set, we all have the same goal -– to provide the best information to prospective students so they can make one of the most important decisions of their careers. U.S. News is committed to this purpose,” U.S. News executive chairman and CEO Eric Gertler said in a statement.