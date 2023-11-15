BreakingNews
BREAKING: Fulton DA seeks to revoke bond of Trump co-defendant

US Navy warship shoots down drone from Yemen over the Red Sea

A U.S. official says a Navy warship shot down a drone that was heading in the direction of the ship as it sailed in the southern Red Sea
National & World News
By LOLITA C. BALDOR – Associated Press
59 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Navy warship shot down a drone that was heading in the direction of the ship as it sailed in the southern Red Sea, a U.S. official said Wednesday.

The USS Thomas Hudner, a naval destroyer, was heading toward the Bab-el-Mandeb strait when the crew saw the drone, which originated in Yemen. The ship shot down the drone over the water. The official said the crew took action to ensure the safety of U.S. personnel, and there were no casualties or damage to the ship. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing military operations.

It is not clear if the drone was specifically targeting the ship, and U.S. officials did not directly blame the Iran-backed Houthi rebels for the unmanned aircraft. But the Houthis have launched at least six aerial attacks against Israel since Oct. 7 and, according to the group's leader, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, have vowed to target ships operating in the Red Sea.

Another Navy destroyer, the USS Carney, took similar actions on Oct. 19. The ship took out three missiles and several drones that had been fired from Yemen. It wasn’t certain if they were aimed at Israel. One of the officials said the U.S. does not believe the missiles were aimed at the ship.

The Houthi are staunch foes of Israel and regularly hold huge demonstrations in support of Palestinians, during peacetime and wartime.

__

Associated Press writer Jack Jeffery contributed to this report from Cairo.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Judge to issue protective order in Georgia Trump case51m ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Hospital director in Haiti says a gang stormed in and took women and children hostage
55m ago

Credit: AJC File/Fulton County Jail

BREAKING
Meet the lawyer who acknowledged leaking Fulton Trump trial videos
35m ago

Credit: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Drought-related trend continues as fire breaks out on Lake Allatoona shoreline
19m ago

Credit: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Drought-related trend continues as fire breaks out on Lake Allatoona shoreline
19m ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

Training center activists claim responsibility for arson at concrete business
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

F1 roars into Las Vegas with parties, concerts, celebrities and, eventually, an actual...
2m ago
New York sues PepsiCo in effort to hold it responsible for litter that winds up in rivers
4m ago
Lawyer for former elections supervisor says he released videos in Georgia 2020...
8m ago
Featured

Credit: Virginia Willis

Recipes: Healthier versions of traditional Thanksgiving favorites
Go behind the scenes with the turkey emergency crew
Lenox Square welcomes Santa, reindeer and more this season
6h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top