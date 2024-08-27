Breaking: New federal Trump indictment deletes some Georgia election allegations
Nation & World News

US Navy shipbuilder Austal USA agrees to pay $24 million to settle accounting fraud probe

A shipbuilder for the U.S. Navy has agreed to admit wrongdoing and pay $24 million to settle an accounting fraud investigation
FILE - The Littoral Combat Ship Coronado sits alongside the Austal USA facilities on the Mobile River in Mobile, Ala., following christening ceremonies for the ship, Jan. 14, 2012. (G.M. Andrews/Press-Register via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The Littoral Combat Ship Coronado sits alongside the Austal USA facilities on the Mobile River in Mobile, Ala., following christening ceremonies for the ship, Jan. 14, 2012. (G.M. Andrews/Press-Register via AP, File)
By KIM CHANDLER – Associated Press
Updated 8 minutes ago

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Austal USA, an Alabama-based shipbuilder that makes vessels for the U.S. Navy, has admitted wrongdoing and agreed to pay a $24 million fine to settle an accounting fraud investigation, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

From 2013 through July 2016, Austal USA conspired to mislead shareholders and investors about the company's financial condition, the department said. The company pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud and one count of obstruction of a federal audit.

Austal USA “engaged in a years-long scheme to illegally inflate its profits on ships the company was building for the U.S. Navy, reporting false financial results to investors, lenders, and its auditors,” Nicole M. Argentieri, principal deputy assistant attorney general and head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, said in a statement.

Austal USA LLC is a subsidiary of Australia-based Austal Limited and builds littoral combat ships for the Navy that are designed to operate in shallow coastal waters.

The Justice Department said Austal artificially lowered cost estimates, despite rising shipbuilding costs, to meet its revenue budget and projections. That had the impact of falsely overstating Austal USA’s profitability on the ships and Austal Limited’s earnings reported in its public financial statements.

Court documents show the company agreed to settle complaints by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 25.

The Justice Department said the appropriate criminal penalty would be $73 million, but that was reduced because of Austal USA’s inability to pay. In addition to the $24 million criminal fine, the company is also on the hook for $24 million in restitution for shareholder losses.

Austal USA has also agreed to retain an independent compliance monitor for three years and implement a compliance and ethics program.

Three former Austal USA executives were indicted last year on accounting fraud charges. They are awaiting trial.

An email to a media representative for Austal Limited was not immediately returned Tuesday evening.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Defendant in Titan submersible wrongful death lawsuit files to move case to federal court
Placeholder Image

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

Lin Wood hit with $4.5M defamation verdict in fight with former colleagues
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Elite prosecutor misused position by offering Justice Department card in DUI stop...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Special counsel urges appeals court to reinstate classified documents case against Trump
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What is Telegram and why was its CEO arrested in Paris?4m ago
Opera Philadelphia cuts all tickets to $11 in 'pick your price' model, hoping to widen...16m ago
US Open: Naomi Osaka gets her first top-10 win in more than four years by defeating...25m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Whiplash in Gwinnett, Cobb as new immigration law takes effect
Two workers killed at Delta maintenance facility near Hartsfield-Jackson1h ago
Few surprises as Falcons cut to 53, Taylor Heinicke remains on roster