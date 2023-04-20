US Navy sails first drone through Mideast's Strait of Hormuz

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency acknowledged the drone's voyage, citing the AP. Iran's mission to the United Nations did not respond to a request for comment.

The 5th Fleet launched a special drone task force last year, aiming to have a fleet of some 100 unmanned drones, both sailing and submersible, operating in the region with America's allies.

Iran briefly seized several of the American drones being tested in the region in late August and early September, though there hasn't been any similar incident since.

The MAST-13 now is operating in the Gulf of Oman, where a maritime shadow war has played out as oil tankers have been seized by Iranian forces and suspicious explosions have struck vessels in the region, including those linked to Israeli and Western firms. Iran has denied involvement in the explosions, despite evidence from the West to the contrary.

The MAST-13's video feeds can transmit images back to shore and to ships at sea, helping sailors see ships before approaching them, Hawkins said. That can come in handy, particularly as the Navy and Western allies have increasingly seized weapons it believes were from Iran bound for Yemen.

“It puts more eyes out on the water, enabling us to better monitor what is happening,” Hawkins said.

