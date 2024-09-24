Breaking: Hugs and signs of support greet Apalachee HS students as they resume classes
Nation & World News

US Navy replenishment ship operating in Mideast was damaged in an incident, officials say

A U.S. Navy replenishment ship operating in the Middle East has sustained damage in an incident which is under investigation
This handout photo from the U.S. Navy shows the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn sailing alongside the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln on Sept. 11, 2024, at an undisclosed location at sea in the Middle East. The Big Horn sustained damage in an incident which is under investigation, officials said Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (U.S. Navy via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This handout photo from the U.S. Navy shows the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn sailing alongside the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln on Sept. 11, 2024, at an undisclosed location at sea in the Middle East. The Big Horn sustained damage in an incident which is under investigation, officials said Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (U.S. Navy via AP)
By JON GAMBRELL and TARA COPP – Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A U.S. Navy replenishment ship operating in the Middle East sustained damage in an incident which is under investigation, officials said Tuesday.

The damage to the USNS Big Horn comes after the oiler has supplied the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group and remains in the region amid heightened tensions over the Israel-Hamas war and Israel's ongoing strikes targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon.

A U.S. Navy official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss matters yet to be made public, said the damage happened in the Mideast, but declined to elaborate on its location. A photo released by the U.S. military dated Sept. 5 showed sailors aboard the Lincoln receiving supplies from the Big Horn, while another on Sept. 11 showed the Big Horn alongside the Lincoln. The Lincoln is patrolling the Arabian Sea.

The official said the Big Horn's crew was safe and there was no sign of an oil leak from the vessel.

Another U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity for the same reason, said the vessel was being supported by private tugboats and an assessment was still ongoing for the vessel.

Rumors about the Big Horn's condition began circulating early Tuesday after images posted to a website tracking shipping called gCaptain showed flooding purportedly on board the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler. The website described the Big Horn as having “ran aground ... and partially flooded off the coast of Oman.”

Though the Lincoln is powered by a nuclear reactor, its strike group has vessels powered by fossil fuel that need to be resupplied at sea. The aircraft aboard the Lincoln also need jet fuel. The Big Horn and other ships like it also provide other supplies.

___

Copp reported from Washington.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US is sending more troops to the Middle East as violence rises between Israel and...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US warplanes, ships and troops ready in the Middle East if the conflict expands
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US military acknowledges Yemen's Houthi rebels shot down 2 MQ-9 Reaper drones
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Israel warned the US that an operation in Lebanon was coming but gave no details...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Israel-Hamas war latest: Two-day death toll from Israeli strikes in Lebanon reaches 5586m ago
Trump wants to lure foreign companies by offering them access to federal land14m ago
Head of United Nations calls global situation 'unsustainable' as annual meeting of...15m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Hospital group buys 40 acres in Atlanta, silent on plans
Metro Atlanta counties have dismissed more than 45K voter eligibility challenges since...
‘Huge step’: Students return to Apalachee High after deadly shooting