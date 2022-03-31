Navy plane crash off Eastern Shore; 2 hospitalized, 1 dead

“This is a tremendous loss for both our squadron and for the family and friends of our fallen service member,” said Cmdr. Martin Fentress Jr., Commanding Officer of VAW-120. “We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss and are committed to determining the cause of this incident.”

Officials declined to immediately release the injured crewmembers' names, citing privacy concerns. They added that tje name of the deceased crewmember won't be released until next of kin are notified.

Authorities said a salvage plan for the aircraft is being developed.

The advanced tactical airborne early warning aircraft was attached to the Airborne Command and Control Squadron 120 at Naval Station Norfolk and the crash remains under investigation, officials said. Reports indicate that the plane's fuel tanks remain intact, with no concerns for public health.

Ryan Whittington, a spokesman for Maryland's Ocean City Fire Department, told AP late Wednesday that his agency and several others responded after the plane went down in Chincoteague Bay, helping to remove the crewmembers.

The crash site is about 150 miles (240 kilometers) east-southeast of Washington, D.C