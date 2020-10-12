US Navy holds remembrance of 2000 USS Cole terror attack

The remembrance was held at Naval Station Norfolk near Virginia's coast. Old shipmates and families who lost loved ones gathered together. And they saw how the legacy of the Oct. 12, 2000, tragedy remains alive.

The ship's current captain, Cmdr. Edward Pledger, told the families and old crew members that the 17 golden stars on the bulkhead by the ship’s mess line are kept polished and shining. He said they continue to inspire his own shipmates today.