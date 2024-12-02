Nation & World News
Nation & World News

US Navy destroys Houthi missiles and drones targeting American ships in Gulf of Aden

U.S. Navy destroyers shot down seven missiles and drones fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels at the warships and three American merchant vessels they were escorting through the Gulf of Aden
This is a locator map for Yemen with its capital, Sanaa. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This is a locator map for Yemen with its capital, Sanaa. (AP Photo)
8 minutes ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. Navy destroyers shot down seven missiles and drones fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels at the warships and three American merchant vessels they were escorting through the Gulf of Aden. No damage or injuries were reported.

U.S. Central Command said late Sunday that the destroyers USS Stockdale and USS O’Kane shot down and destroyed three anti-ship ballistic missiles, three drones and one anti-ship cruise missile. The merchant ships were not identified.

The Houthis claimed the attack in a statement and said they had targeted the U.S. destroyers and "three supply ships belonging to the American army in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden.”

Houthi attacks for months have targeted shipping through a waterway where $1 trillion in goods pass annually over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and Israel's ground offensive in Lebanon. A ceasefire was announced in the latter last week.

The USS Stockdale was involved in a similar attack on Nov. 12.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What to know about sudden rebel gains in Syria's 13-year war and why it matters
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Iran to begin enriching uranium with thousands of advanced centrifuges, UN watchdog says
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Displaced families in Lebanon who return home are faced with piles of rubble
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Middle East latest: Displaced people return to south Lebanon as ceasefire appears to hold
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Josh Allen has TDs passing, rushing and receiving as Bills rout 49ers 35-10 in snow...3m ago
Biden displays AIDS Memorial Quilt at White House to observe World AIDS Day16m ago
UN halts aid shipments through Gaza's main crossing after looting. It blames the crisis...23m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Georgia’s first oyster ranchers harvest success with floating farm
Bruce Thompson’s life, legacy and final lessons celebrated
Trooper, suspect hurt after gunfire exchanged at Rockdale gas station, GBI says