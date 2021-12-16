ajc logo
US Naval site in Italy briefly locked down after shots heard

U.S. Navy officials say a support site near Naples, Italy, was locked down for nearly two hours Thursday after reports of gunfire on the premises

MILAN (AP) — A U.S. Navy support site near Naples, Italy, was locked down for nearly two hours Thursday after reports of gunfire on the premises.

No one was wounded and the incident was under investigation.

The U.S. Naples Support Activity site was placed on lockdown around 6:25 p.m. (1725GMT) due to “reports of audible gunfire," said U.S. Navy Europe and Africa regional spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Come, and lifted at 8:12 p.m. (1912 GMT.)

Initial reports of a “possible active shooter” indicated that the weapon involved was an airsoft rifle, which fires plastic pellets.

The military installation in Gricignano, Italy, 18 kilometers (11 miles) north of Naples, hosts 8,500 personnel, 2,000 of whom live on site.

