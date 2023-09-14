BreakingNews
BREAKING | Police identify suspect in valet’s fatal shooting in Buckhead

US names former commerce secretary, big Democrat donor to coordinate private sector aid for Ukraine

The Biden administration has tapped former Commerce Secretary and major Democratic donor Penny Pritzker to coordinate U.S. efforts to channel private sector reconstruction assistance to Ukraine

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 23 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has tapped former Commerce Secretary and major Democratic donor Penny Pritzker to coordinate U.S. efforts to channel private sector reconstruction assistance to Ukraine.

President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the appointment on Thursday, just moments after the Treasury imposed a raft of new sanctions on Russia and Russian operatives for their role in the war on Ukraine.

“Working in lockstep with the Ukrainian government, our allies and partners, international financial institutions, and the private sector, she will drive the United States’ efforts to help rebuild the Ukrainian economy,” Biden said in a statement. “This includes mobilizing public and private investment, shaping donor priorities, and working to open export markets and businesses shut down by Russia’s brutal attacks and destruction.”

Pritzker, a native of Chicago with Ukrainian family roots, heir to her family’s Hyatt hotel fortune and a prolific fundraiser for Democratic party candidates, served as secretary of commerce during the Obama administration.

Her “extensive private sector experience, service as secretary of commerce, and deep personal connection to Ukraine and the Ukrainian diaspora make her uniquely qualified for this task,” Blinken said. “She will be key to our determination to see to it that Ukraine not only survives but thrives, standing on its own.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

BREAKING
5 arrested after woman’s body found in trunk outside Gwinnett spa39m ago

Credit: NYT

Meadows withdraws motion to halt his Fulton County RICO case
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia teacher asks state board to reverse firing over controversial book
59m ago

Credit: NYT

Georgia job growth solid in August, adding 12,000 to the workforce
1h ago

Credit: NYT

Georgia job growth solid in August, adding 12,000 to the workforce
1h ago

Credit: AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Fulton judge: Trump, 16 others will not go to trial in October
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Environmental groups urge regulators to shut down California reactor over safety, testing...
4m ago
The Red Sox have fired Chaim Bloom as they stumble toward a third last-place finish in 4...
5m ago
Detroit automakers and auto workers remain far from a deal as end-of-day strike deadline...
5m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

AJC PODCAST
Braves are the 2023 NL East champions
7h ago
Music Midtown is a special memory for Sweden’s First Aid Kit
Sending Fulton inmates out of state? Public defender seeks to stop sheriff
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top