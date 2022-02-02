US Ex-missionary guilty of sexually assaulting Ugandan girl

Mark Bube, general secretary of the denomination's committee of foreign missions, said Tuininga's misconduct was reported by other Orthodox Presbyterian missionaries in Uganda and that he was removed from missionary work in 2019. Bube said Tuininga was later removed from the ministry and excommunicated from the church.

“We are all deeply grieved over this,” Bube said in a telephone interview. “He has brought shame on the name of our savior Jesus Christ.”

Bube said he has spoken with church missionaries about the importance of avoiding misconduct.

Tuininga joined the church from a separate but affiliated denomination in Oregon. A website chronicling Tuininga's work in Uganda said he had begun working there in 2012 after previously working as a minister at Immanuel’s Reformed Church in Salem, Oregon.

Bube said the church is caring for Tuininga's wife and children. He said he didn't know if the church had offered aid to the victim in Uganda.