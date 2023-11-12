US military says 5 crew members died when an aircraft crashed over the Mediterranean

U.S. European Command says that five U.S. servicepeople were killed when a military aircraft crashed over the eastern Mediterranean Sea during a training mission

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
6 minutes ago

BERLIN (AP) — Five U.S. servicepeople were killed when a military aircraft crashed over the eastern Mediterranean Sea during a training mission, U.S. European Command said Sunday.

The aircraft crashed on Friday evening. EUCOM said all five crew members were killed when it went down “during a routine air refueling mission as part of military training.”

The military initially first announced the crash on Saturday and said that the cause is under investigation, but there are no indications of any hostile activity involved. It said on Sunday that "search and rescue efforts began immediately, including nearby U.S. military aircraft and ships."

European Command said that out of respect for the families of the service members and in line with Department of Defense policy, the identities of the crew members are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notifications are completed.

It wasn't immediately clear what military service the aircraft belonged to. The Air Force has sent additional squadrons to the region and the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, which has an array of aircraft on board, has also been operating in the eastern Mediterranean.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

BREAKING
3rd escaped inmate from Middle Georgia captured in Augusta1h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

5 things we learned after Georgia's 52-17 win over Ole Miss
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man dies after being shot several times near Underground Atlanta, cops say
58m ago

Credit: Robb Cohen Photography & Video/

THINGS TO DO
Free concert alert: Darius Rucker in Atlanta Dec. 2 for SEC Championship game
3h ago

Credit: Robb Cohen Photography & Video/

THINGS TO DO
Free concert alert: Darius Rucker in Atlanta Dec. 2 for SEC Championship game
3h ago

Gridlock Guy: Examining why four pedestrians got hit on the same day in Decatur
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Texas A&M fires coach Jimbo Fisher, a move that will cost the school $75M
2m ago
Russia ramps up attacks on key cities in eastern Ukraine
5m ago
Algerian president names a new prime minister ahead of elections next year
9m ago
Featured

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
Meet the Georgia rodeo clown aiming for the top ranks of the profession
HS football: Moving on to second round of state playoffs
13h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top