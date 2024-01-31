US military revises account of what happened to 2 SEALs who died trying to board Yemen-bound ship

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials are revising their preliminary findings on what happened to two Navy SEALs who died during a mission to board an unflagged ship that was carrying illicit Iranian-made weapons to Yemen.

Based on further review and interviews with personnel involved in the operations, U.S. officials said Wednesday that Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher J. Chambers was boarding the boat on Jan. 11 and slipped into the gap the high waves had created between the vessel and the SEALs’ combatant craft. As Chambers fell, Navy Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Nathan Gage Ingram jumped in to try to save him, according to U.S. officials familiar with what happened.

In the immediate aftermath, U.S. officials had indicated that Ingram had fallen in and that Chambers had jumped in after him. The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing review of the mission, said the change is based on new information that has been gathered.