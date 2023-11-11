US military aircraft crashes over eastern Mediterranean Sea

U.S. European Command says a U.S. military aircraft has gone down over the eastern Mediterranean Sea

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By LOLITA C. BALDOR – Associated Press
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. military aircraft has gone down over the eastern Mediterranean Sea, U.S. European Command said Saturday.

The command said in a statement that the aircraft crashed while conducting training operations. It said the cause is under investigation, but there are no indications of any hostile activity involved.

The command said that out of respect for the families affected, no other information would be released on personnel involved.

It wasn't immediately clear what military service the aircraft belonged to. The Air Force has sent additional squadrons to the region and the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, which has an array of aircraft on board, has also been operating in the eastern Mediterranean.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

OPINION: Muslim bans, election lies, and mass deportations - welcome to Trump 2024

Credit: AP

Netanyahu rejects growing calls for a cease-fire, says battle against Hamas will continue
52m ago

Fireworks may have caused blaze at Atlanta apartment, 2 arrested, cops say
2h ago

Credit: AP

Clemson dominates, defeats Georgia Tech
2h ago

Credit: AP

Clemson dominates, defeats Georgia Tech
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Marine’s housing odyssey shines light on faltering voucher system
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Kalkbrenner finds his offense in decisive run as No. 8 Creighton rolls past North Dakota...
15m ago
Michigan plays without coach Jim Harbaugh, beating Penn State after no court ruling to...
15m ago
House Republicans look to pass two-step package to avoid partial government shutdown
40m ago
Featured

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
Meet the Georgia rodeo clown aiming for the top ranks of the profession
HS football scoreboard: A look at first-round state playoff winners
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top