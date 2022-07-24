ajc logo
US marshal, murder suspect injured in shooting near Atlanta

National & World News
Updated 18 minutes ago
Authorities say a U.S. marshal and a 19-year-old suspect in a killing have been shot in a mobile home park in an Atlanta suburb

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (AP) — A U.S. marshal and a suspect in a killing were shot Sunday as officers tried to arrest the man at a mobile home park in an Atlanta suburb, authorities said.

Both the officer and the suspect were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation sad in a statement.

The marshal was entering the home with other officers to arrest 19-year-old Antonio Murgado around 9:15 a.m. when Murgado fired at police, state agents said.

Officers fired back and Murgado was hit several times, investigators said.

Murgado was wanted in relation to a killing in Pike County.

The shooting happened at a mobile home park in Peachtree City, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

