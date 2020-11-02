US manufacturing activity at highest levels in two years

Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM manufacturing survey committee, said that manufacturing was being helped by strong demand coming out of the spring lockups in such areas as home construction and auto sales.

But economists are concerned about the country heading in to widespread lockups, as it did in the spring. Many parts of Europe are already doing so because of a surging infections.

“Manufacturing rebounded strongly with fewer restrictions on economic activity and stimulus efforts but the path forward will be more difficult as the economy continues to cope wit the pandemic,” said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial. “An inability of Congress to pass further fiscal stimulus is a significant downside risk.”

The strength in October reflected gains in key areas such as employment and inventories, which both moved from contraction to expansion in October. The new orders component of the index was also strong, rising to the highest level since 2004.

Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, said while October was a strong month for manufacturing “the outlook is less positive given renewed virus outbreaks that will disrupt activity and weight on demand."