US looking into possible Treasury Department computer hack

Security Council spokesperson John Ullyot said Sunday that the government is aware of reports about the hacks. "We are taking all necessary steps to identify and remedy any possible issues related to this situation,” he wrote in an email.

The government's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said it has been working with other agencies “regarding recently discovered activity on government networks. CISA is providing technical assistance to affected entities as they work to identify and mitigate any potential compromises.”