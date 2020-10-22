US long-term mortgage rates hit new low; 30-year at 2.80%

Home loan rates have notched a year-long decline amid economic anxiety in the recession set off by the coronavirus pandemic. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year benchmark loan edged down to 2.80% from 2.81% last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.75% a year ago.

The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage declined to 2.33% from 2.35%.