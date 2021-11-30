US lifts terror designation for Colombia's ex-guerrilla army

FARC today is designated as a political party, with a guaranteed share of seats in Colombia’s legislature.

The United States has been pressed to lift the terrorist designation. Keeping the former guerrillas on the list prevented U.S. agencies and their contractors from aiding development projects that include former fighters in rural Colombia, such as efforts to remove landmines or replace illegal crops like coca leaf.

In his statement, Blinken said the revocation does not waive the United States' option to prosecute any former FARC leaders for alleged drug-trafficking or other crimes, or negate the finding of Colombia's war-crimes panel that FARC commanders committed crimes against humanity.

Instead, the move will allow the United States “to better support implementation of the 2016 accord, including by working with demobilized combatants,” Blinken said.

The FARC holdouts newly designated by the United States as foreign terrorist organizations and terrorists are the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People's Army and Segunda Marquetalia, and the men the U.S. identified as their leaders — Luciano Marin Arango, Hernan Dario Velasquez Saldarriaga, Henry Castellanos Garzon, Nestor Gregorio Vera Fernandez, Miguel Santanilla Botache and Euclides Espana Caicedo,

The groups, which either refused to demobilize or returned to violence, have carried out armed attacks and political killings and kidnappings since the peace deal, the United States said.